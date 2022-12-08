A West Rome man is charged with trafficking of illegal drugs as well as possession of marijuana and meth after the execution of a search warrant at a home on Malone Drive by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force.
Nick Alan Adams, 45, is also charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I, II and IV controlled substances and possession of drug related objects.
He was arrested Wednesday and was being held without bail Thursday. Police sources said the arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation.
During the raid, conducted on Nov. 2, officers found over 10 ounces of meth packaged for sale as well as glass smoking devices and digital scales. Police also found quantities of ecstasy, Tramadol and Adderall.
Adams is no stranger to law enforcement, this is his fourth arrest on similar drug charges, according to Floyd County Jail records.
The RFMTF raided the same house on Malone Drive in June of 2021, yielding a similar haul of narcotics, including over an ounce of meth in separate baggies, Xanax, Tramadol, Xylazine, Promethazine and Metolazone.
Adams was also arrested in May 2020 on charges of possession of controlled substances at his residence, including more than an ounce of meth as well as a variety of other illegal narcotics.
He was also arrested after the execution of a search warrant in November 2017 at a commercial building on Kingston Avenue. Adams was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and misdemeanor keeping pills not in their original container.