Rome Floyd Metro Task Force makes large drug, firearms bust stemming from jail phone call

Four people were arrested on drug-related offenses after a phone call was made to an inmate at the Floyd County Jail involving marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On March 17, a conversation on the jail's phone system between James Christopher Jenkins -- an inmate at the Floyd County Jail -- with John Derrick Turner and Lakisha Ciera Covington was recorded.
In that conversation, recorded on the jail's phone system, concerned a drug purchase.
Two days later, task force agents raided the Pine Street home of Turner and 38-year-old Frederick Carnell Long Jr.
"During the search, investigators recovered large quantities of cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy tablets, multiple prescription medications, 11 firearms and a large amount of U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics," a task force statement read.
One of those 11 firearms -- six long guns and five pistols -- and had been reported stolen, reports stated.
Long is charged with felony cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine, intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of intent to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substances, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Turner, 45, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate the GCSA, theft by receiving stolen property, cocaine trafficking, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and sale or distribution of marijuana. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Jenkins, 37, and Covington are both charged with felony conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of a communication device to commit a felony.
"The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force would like to thank the Rome Floyd SWAT Team, DEA HIDTA Rome Office, and the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case," the statement read.
All four people involved in the incident were being held without bond early Monday