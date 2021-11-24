Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force agents found "multiple pounds of methamphetamine", digital scales, marijuana, gabapentin tablets and two silencers at a Daniel Road residence, reports stated.
According to jail reports, the items belonged to 55-year-old Ralph Edward Harris. Harris is charged with the felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of suppressors.
He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug-related objects. Harris was being held in jail Wednesday with no bond set.
The arrest was one of several made by the task force this week:
* Jimmy Dewayne Towe, 55; Bobbi Lynette Jones, 50; and Tyson Voils, 46, had meth and smoking devices with meth residue at an East 20th Street residence.
All three individuals are charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Towe's bond was set at $5,700. Jones and Voiles were being held without bond Wednesday on probation violations.
* Dawson Trey Hall, 21, is accused of selling Oxycodone to Floyd County Sheriff's Office informants on Oct. 21 and Nov. 4. He also had methamphetamine.
Hall is facing nine felony charges connected with the possession, intent to distribute and sale of Schedule I, Schedule II and Schedule III controlled substances. He's also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. He remained in jail Wednesday with no bond set.