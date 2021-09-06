A Calhoun man and Atlanta woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges after police reported finding over 33 grams of methamphetamine as well as other drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Lamon Jackson, 43, and Tiffany Bowles, 36, were arrested Sunday on Martha Berry Highway near the intersection with New Rosedale Road around 7:30 p.m. by Floyd County police.
The arresting officer reported that both Jackson and Bowles were in a vehicle with a tinted plate obscuring the license number, going 65 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. Two children, 9 months old and 2 years old, were in the car "unrestrained and one without (a) car seat."
Police found marijuana, a large bag of Ecstasy, a digital scale, a marijuana grinder and a handgun.
Once at the jail, Bowles was found with another large bag of Ecstasy, two large bags of methamphetamine and two small bags of marijuana concealed. Jackson said the drugs belonged to him.
A Rome Floyd Metro Task Force report filed at the jail noted the total amount of methamphetamine found was around 33 grams. The both remained at the jail on Monday without bond.