Rome-Floyd Land Bank could have $2.25 million in ARPA funds in 2022

The Rome-Floyd Land Bank could see as much as $2.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds at its disposal starting in 2022.
During a meeting on Friday, Community Development Department Director Bekki Fox said the land bank received $1 million in ARPA funds from the city and is waiting for an additional $1 million from the county.
Fox said the county is asking to see a spending plan detailing how the land bank would use the funds.
"I can't put a number on the amount of houses we will buy and rehab," Fox said. "However, I do know we plan to create a new program to manage these properties. Right now, we manage them through spreadsheets."
The land bank's purpose is to obtain blighted or run down properties. Those properties would then be either rehabbed or used to construct new single family, duplex or triplex housing — similar to what the authority has done in areas of South Rome.
Fox added that she would love to see the land bank create more of a publicly known brand by creating a website and developing a social media presence.
Fox is hopeful the land bank will also receive $250,000 through the Georgia Association of Land Bank Authorities. Created by existing land banks in Georgia in 2011, GALBA works to provide land banks with funding to be used in the acquisition and development of properties.
Outside of those funds, the land bank has a cash flow of $192,500, around $6,000 of which is coming from property taxes.
"That's pretty amazing from where we started," she said. "About two years ago, property taxes came in around $3,000. This money is exciting."
City Manager Sammy Rich congratulated the members and expressed his hope to see the land bank grow.
"We've got so many opportunities for redevelopment and the land bank is an essential tool to me," City Manager Sammy Rich said. "I see this group becoming a mainstay with more independence and dedicated staff to be one of the more premier land banks in the state. It's a no brainer for us to reinvest in this because it will pay dividends for the city going forward."
Fox then mentioned Georgia Power has reached out with a $4,750 offer to build an easement on a land bank owned lot on South Broad Street at Pennington Avenue.
Georgia Power is moving power lines underground in South Rome and is looking to install power boxes on the property. The board made a motion to approve the offer.
Then, the board approved $6,300 worth of offers for four lots. Spears Holdings, LLC offered $500 for 3 Silver Street off East 12th Street. A private resident offered $1,500 for a heavily wooded lot on Nixon Avenue adjacent to his home. Joshua Tree Associates, LLC out of Wyoming offered a total of $4,300 for a half-acre lot at 0 Booze Mountain Road and a half-acre lot at 0 Silver Hill Road.
The LBA tabled a $2,200 offer from the company for a half-acre lot on 0 Blossom Drive. The group could not decide if it wanted to counter the offer or keep the lot.
Prior to concluding the meeting, new officers for 2022 were nominated. Smith's term as chair expires this month, as does David Mathis' term as vice-chair.
The board approved the nomination of Mathis as the new chair and member Harry Brock as the new vice-chair.