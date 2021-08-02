An update on SPLOST-funded projects is on the agenda for a Tuesday meeting of the Rome and Floyd County Joint Services Committee.
Representatives of the city and county commissions, along with the city and county managers, get together every few months to discuss shared projects and initiatives. The meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. in the Dam King Room of City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Other items on the agenda are updates on the Forum River Center — which is back to being used as a court facilty in light of rising COVID-19 cases — a parks and recreation master plan and work on a new joint website.
The current 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax was approved by 60.73% of voters in 2017, including unprecedented support from the unincorporated part of the county.
SPLOST collections started on April 1, 2019 and run through March 31, 2024.
The $63.8 million package of 25 projects is anchored by an $8 million agricultural center proposed by a group of residents. While the concept was fleshed out during the presentation, a site and operational funding have not yet been identified.
Plans are for a central show arena surrounded by offices, cafes and a Georgia Grown store. A number of agencies such as the Cooperative Extension office expressed interest in relocating there, which would bring in rent money.
Space for a permanent farmers market, food trucks and possibly RV hookups also were part of the vision.
Unlike with previous SPLOST packages, neither the city nor county issued bonds to jump start the work and officials have been scheduling projects as the funding comes in.
The other allocations in the package are:
♦ Jail medical facility Phase II, $5,200,000.
♦ Rome public works, $5,000,000.
♦ Historic Courthouse renovations, $5,000,000.
♦ Roads and bridges (unincorporated area), $4,500,000.
♦ Public safety facility and equipment $4,400,000.
♦ ECO Center expansion and water trails, $3,639,500.
♦ County capital equipment and vehicles, $3,400,000.
♦ Land for economic development, $3,110,000.
♦ Prison security upgrades, $2,705,000.
♦ Texas Valley water line extension, $2,500,000.
♦ County public works facility, $2,450,000.
♦ Recreation, $2,026,600.
♦ Fifth Avenue River District streetscape, $2,000,000.
♦ State Mutual Stadium improvements, $2,000,000.
♦ Rome water system improvements, $1,750,000.
♦ Cave Spring sewer improvements.
♦ Silver Creek Trail extension to Lindale, $1,180,000.
♦ Airport corporate hangar, $899,210.
♦ Barron Stadium improvements, $825,000.
♦ SWAT and bomb squad equipment, $248,200.
♦ North Broad Youth Center recreation, $600,000.
♦ Public safety technology, $415,170.
♦ East Central Elementary secondary access, $395,000.
♦ Upgrades to the 911 Center, $257,000.