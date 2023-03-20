Less than 50 yards from the front of Rome City Hall stands a monument to firefighters all over America who lost their lives while battling fires. Rome has never lost a firefighter in the line of duty and Fire Chief Troy Brock wants to make sure it stays that way.
The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department has been evaluating new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus coupled with Bluetooth communications technology for months, in an effort to determine which vendor offers the best deal. The evaluation period has been extensive because the ability to communicate effectively when fighting a fire can be the difference between life and death.
“It’s a struggle to hear,” Brock said.
Currently, firefighters have to hold their portable microphone up to the voice valve in their face mask, which works but the audio is muffled and of low quality, he said. If fire is raging loudly around them, it can be nearly impossible to communicate.
The new Bluetooth technology will be clearer, and it has the added benefit of being hands-free.
The ability to douse a fire in a hurry is all the more important given today’s building materials.
“Back in the day, there was a 20-minute rule. If you’re inside the structure for 20 minutes and not making any headway you back out,” Brock said. “Building materials now, you can reduce that a good 7 or 8 minutes — so it’s vital to communicate.”
The air packs themselves are also nearing the end of their lifespan, slated to expire next year. Replacing nearly 200 air packs alone will cost close to $1.6 million. Add the communications technology and that’s another $600,000.
How will the roughly $2.2 million project be financed? Brock told the joint Rome-Floyd County Fire Overview Committee he’s looking for every possible grant opportunity.
“It’s our job to do that,” he said.
If grant funds cannot be found, it would be a capital outlay expense the city and county would jointly share.