Rome-Floyd Fire Department holds promotion ceremony for firefighters Thursday By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Aug 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock (left) officially appoints Brad Roberson as the new deputy chief of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department Thursday. Doug Walker Rome-Floyd Fire Department honored the captains who have been promoted in the last two years during a special promotion ceremony Thursday night. Doug Walker Rome-Floyd Fire Department Division Chiefs Jamie Stone (left) and Clete Bonney pose with their wives Erin Stone and Melanie Bonney at a special promotion ceremony on Thursday. Doug Walker More than 50 Rome-Floyd firefighters received promotions in a special ceremony Thursday night. Doug Walker Around 50 Rome-Floyd firefighters were honored during a special promotion ceremony at Rome City Hall Auditorium Thursday. Doug Walker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rome-Floyd Fire Department held a special ceremony for over 50 firefighters who have been promoted over the last two years.Corporal:Mark AganCharlie BullardStorm KurtsWill MurrayJustin PledgerJoseph WilsonDallas AdamsAdam DukeJames GardnerQuinton KayJamie KelleyJeffrey KennedyChris LocklearJon MastrangeloMatthew McAdamsMark McCarleyBrian PenlandAriel RodriguezTy SimsTodd TwilleyRyant WilliamsMicah ChildersJustin HerrinMichael KisorDylan MitchellDustyn OsbourneBrice PenceTyler ThompsonSergeantEric CroftAndrew FloodLinda PattyCameron BallDavid GrindstaffPhillip JohnsonAndre McHenryJonathan MillerZach OwensAllen PippinSteven WilliamsBrenton WhatleyStephen BelcherDivision ChiefClete BonneyJamie StoneCaptainSteve HickmanBrandon LanceJohn BlackwellLeigh RushDavid RobinsonBattalion ChiefClay WalkerNate HelmsKevin WareDeputy ChiefBrad Roberson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Update: Holland named sole Rome City Schools superintendent candidate, says he hasn't accepted position yet Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car Police: Cedartown woman killed, mother injured in shooting on East Gibson Street We need to rally behind our school systems Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories River Oaks mansion once listed for $18 million sees significant price drop 21 min ago Texas lost oil rigs this week even as crude rallied 21 min ago Gov. Greg Abbott focuses early attacks on Beto O'Rourke over oil and gas jobs 22 min ago OPINION: Another "pretty phenomenal" month for job growth for Houston and Texas 23 min ago Abogado de la modelo de OnlyFans acusada de homicidio en Miami quiere que la evidencia se mantenga en secreto 23 min ago Detectives: Woman brought child to drug sale in Scranton 24 min ago María Elvira Salazar se casó con un empresario adinerado de Alabama y acordó separación de bienes 24 min ago Willard police receive grant from Ohio 24 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedartown GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning. Latest Region Stories River Oaks mansion once listed for $18 million sees significant price drop 21 min ago Texas lost oil rigs this week even as crude rallied 21 min ago Gov. Greg Abbott focuses early attacks on Beto O'Rourke over oil and gas jobs 22 min ago OPINION: Another "pretty phenomenal" month for job growth for Houston and Texas 23 min ago Abogado de la modelo de OnlyFans acusada de homicidio en Miami quiere que la evidencia se mantenga en secreto 23 min ago Detectives: Woman brought child to drug sale in Scranton 24 min ago María Elvira Salazar se casó con un empresario adinerado de Alabama y acordó separación de bienes 24 min ago Willard police receive grant from Ohio 24 min ago