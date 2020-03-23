Effective immediately, the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center on Lavender Drive will be temporarily suspending operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This will include the commingle collection by City of Rome Solid Waste, Walker Mountain Landfill, GMC, the drop-off service located at the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, and the remote convenience centers located at Berryhill, Cave Spring, Midway Park, Potts Road, Shannon, and Hatfield.
The remote sites at Berryhill, Cave Spring, Midway Park, Potts Road, Shannon, and Hatfield will continue to collect cardboard and paper that is not commingled or contaminated as these items do not have to be sorted by hand.
For additional information, please contact the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center at (706) 291-5266.