Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County representatives struck a conciliatory tone Tuesday as they discussed the process of determining sales tax distribution.
Every 10 years the three governments renegotiate how sales taxes are distributed. Per the agreement penned on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County currently receives 56.5% of the sales tax revenue while the city receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%. According City Clerk Joe Smith, that's been the sales tax distribution since 1995.
As far as the distribution of sales tax funds go, Tuesday's discussion during the joint services committee meeting centered on when and how they go forward rather than on the topic of the actual distribution of funds.
The actual process must begin before July 1 and must be completed by Dec. 31.
Prior to the meeting Tuesday several city commissioners had expressed a desire to see a larger percentage of those sales tax funds go to city coffers. The main argument brought up during a city retreat session in March concerned the feeling that city residents pay both city and county taxes but don't get the benefits of all county-funded services.
Parties from both Rome and Floyd County Tuesday said they were more than willing to work together.
"I don't think there's going to be a problem," Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said. "The chitchat that there is some kind of big argument is fictional on our part."
Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson agreed with that sentiment and said the city is willing to work with the county.
"There may be uncomfortable discussions, but that's how we grow," Stevenson said. "We'll do it, get it worked out and move on."
In the event that an agreement can't be reached, it would likely go to an agreed upon arbiter. However, each of the parties Tuesday said they felt they could reach an agreement.
Another discussion focused on the re-imagining of Banty Jones Park as part of a long-term vision for East Rome. The park itself would be paid for through a combination of funds allocated from American Rescue Plan Act funds, federal community development block grant funds as well as potential corporate sponsorships.
The building of the park isn't the likely point of contention, it's the operating costs. As part of the current joint parks and recreation agreement, the city is seeking to have the county fund operating costs and potentially staffing.
However, a complete picture of what those operating costs would be wasn't available at the meeting.
"We have a pretty picture, but we need facts on operating (costs)," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
The county commission will also likely host Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox as part of an upcoming caucus discussion to present the plan.
Bagby, who also served on the city commission and two years as the mayor or Rome, said the way this community works together is well established and a model for other parts of the state.
"We have so many joint agreements, it's wonderful," Bagby said. "We're doing something right."