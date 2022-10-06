Rome and Floyd County schools systems exceeded the state's graduation rate by seven percentage points, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education on Thursday.
Georgia’s high-school graduation rate remained below the 90% mark, but increased in 2022, rising to 84.1% – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021.
Rome High School's graduation rate for 2022 was well above that state average at 91% but did drop by a small amount from 2021's four year cohort graduation rate of 92.9%.
"I'm very proud of our students, teachers, counselors, support staff and parents for working together so our students can meet our mission for all students to graduate prepared for college or work," Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland said.
On average, the Floyd County school system has a graduation rate at 91.6%, but also dropped when compared with the 2021 graduation rate. In the 2021 four year cohort, 94.1% of FCS students graduated.
“I am extremely proud of the graduation rate in Floyd County," said FCS Superintendent Glenn White. "The graduation rate is a confirmation of the dedication and effort of our teachers, administrators, and support staff. This also shows the grit of our students as they work hard to graduate from high school. I would like to thank our teachers, administrators, students, and parents for their efforts in achieving a very high graduation rate. It is a team effort from all stakeholders that achieves this kind of result."
The school with the highest graduation rate was Pepperell High School at 94.8% and the lowest was Coosa High School at 87.7%, but still over three percentage points over state average.
“As Principal of Pepperell High School, it is my absolute privilege to congratulate the Faculty and Students on securing the highest Graduation Rate in Floyd County for 2021-2022," PHS Principal Jason Kouns said in a statement. "This accomplishment speaks to the countless hours that our teachers have afforded in ensuring that the students at PHS are maximizing their instructional opportunities, as they refuse to let our students settle for less than their absolute best.
"At PHS, it is always our goal to ensure that every student walks across Dragon Field, but this is an educational journey that requires the attention of all parties involved," he said. "Our parents are an integral piece of this puzzle, and their support of our academic charge makes a tremendous difference in how our students approach this challenge."
A total of 107 Georgia school districts, including Rome and Floyd County, recorded graduation rates at or above 90%. In addition, 41 districts recorded rates at or above 95%.
“Teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the last several years deserve credit for Georgia’s graduation rate increasing and other recent positive indicators, like Georgia students beating the SAT national average once again,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022, and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state.”
How Georgia calculates its graduation rate, according to the GDOE:
Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:
- The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by
- The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.
The adjusted cohort rate is gathered at the beginning of ninth grade when students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort. That cohort is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years and subtracting any students who transfer out.