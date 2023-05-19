In this 2021 photo, Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett salutes a member of the Multi-Agency Honor Guard after laying a white rose in remembrance of a fallen officer at the Peace Officers Memorial.
This is National Police Week, and the public is invited to the 2023 Rome/Floyd County Peace Officers Memorial Service, which will take place this morning.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Complex Memorial Plaza and will feature bagpipes, a multi-agency honor guard, and a student from Rome High School, who will play Taps.
According to Rome Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney, local police officers will be singing and the Rome Police Department’s Officer of the Year will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Then we have officers with the Floyd County Police Department, who are Officers of the Year, who will read the honor roll,” she said.
The honor roll includes the names of 20 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty from 1874 to 2011.
“This is a very solemn event,” Downer-McKinney added. “It’s meant to pay homage to those who lost their lives in our community while serving their community. We think it’s fitting to honor them, and let their families know that we still remember, we still care, and they are still a part of our family. We have officers who are still putting their lives on the line every day to serve their community.”
Both the Rome City Commission and the Floyd County Commission have proclaimed today as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.