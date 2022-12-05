The illegal dumping of scrap tires continues to be an issue locally, so Rome and Floyd County leaders are looking at a possible tire amnesty event for next year.
It costs $300 a ton if you take old tires to the landfill as opposed to $38 a ton for trash. The result of the pricy fee disparity is that some people dispose of their scrap tires by throwing them on the side of the road and into creeks or they just stack them behind their home or business.
Tires take decades to decompose and they often collect water, creating a health hazard and growing bacteria in the process. They can also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
A tire amnesty day was held this year, which was paid for with a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Around 31 tons were collected.
At a Joint Solid Waste Commission meeting last week, City Commissioner Mark Cochran said he would like to see a tire amnesty that lasts longer than a day. He suggested using interest from the solid waste fund balance to pay for it.
“If it’s a problem, let’s just get rid of them,” he said. “If we’re sitting on $12 million in cash, the interest we make can pay for an entire year. Why not have an amnesty for a whole year where we just go pick up the tires and get rid of them?”
County Manager Jamie McCord agreed with Cochran. He said the city could do curbside pickup for a week and the county could accept scrap tires at remote sites for a week, and see how it goes.
“I think that’d be a good test,” he said. “Then you could get some good data.”
Tire amnesty events are usually reserved for Rome Floyd County residents only.
Due to strict guidelines set by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, people could only dispose of 10 tires per vehicle, and that includes car and bike tires. Only two tractor tires per vehicle were allowed. The only tires they couldn’t accept are commercial tires from vehicles such as tractor trailers or forklifts.
Those who are in the tire business have to go down a whole other avenue to dispose of scrap tires because they are regulated. That’s why there is usually an environmental disposal fee charged when you get your tires changed.