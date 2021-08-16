Rome and Floyd County elementary and secondary students scored slightly lower on end-of-course tests last spring, a trend state Department of Education officials attributed to ongoing disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Scores on the End of Grade tests administered to students in grades three through eight and the End of Course tests taken by high school students were affected by rolling COVID-19 quarantines, rising case counts and shifting instructional models, State School Superintendent Richard Woods said Monday.
“Georgia Milestones was designed to measure instruction during a typical school year, and 2020-21 was anything but,” he said. “Given the impacts of the pandemic on all students, we expected some decreases this year.
Citing a challenging school year, Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said while they need to take the data released Monday in context, it's still useful.
"We all understand what schools have been through since March 2020," Byars said. "We're still going to use the data and analyze it, but we know there are a lot of factors we have to look at."
With 15-plus months of what Floyd County Schools Assistant Superintendent John Parker termed as hybrid instruction, they were buoyed by their scores in especially in English language arts and math.
Agreeing, the county school system's new director of school improvement and data analytics Jason Brock said the scores in those areas were some of the highest in the region.
"We're not where we need to be, but we're encouraged," Brock said.
Nearly all school districts are planning to use a formative assessment provided by the DOE to measure learning loss during the pandemic.
Additional programs
Both school systems instituted to programs to combat what they term as learning loss after a the 2019-2020 school year was cut short and the 2020-2021 school year was plagued absences caused by COVID-19 infections and quarantines.
In an effort to reduce larger class sizes in kindergarten through second grade classes, the city school system hired additional certified teachers this year along with and 27 paraprofessionals, Byars said.
After school programs have also been expanded and virtual tutoring programs will resume on Aug. 30 in the city school systems.
The county school system hired learning coaches to address learning loss, especially in the elementary schools.
That program began prior to the pandemic, Parker said, but has continued to payoff throughout the past two years. The coaches specifically targeted English language arts and math.
"What we've seen has been tremendous," Parker said.
However, there are always areas for improvement, Parker said, and they're looking at those -- like social studies -- as they move forward.
How much weight do the tests hold?
The DOE sought a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education twice during the last year to scrap the tests for the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic but was denied.
The Georgia Board of Education responded to the federal decision by approving Woods’ proposal to temporarily lower the weight the test scores counted toward students’ final grades from 20% to just .01%.
Compared to the Georgia Milestones tests administered during the 2018-19 school year, scores declined statewide by an average of six points in grades 3-8 and a range of 4 to 15 points in high school.
Statewide, the percent of enrolled students who took the tests last spring ranged from a high of 79% in third grade to a low of 55% in high school. School districts did not require students to come into the school building solely to take the test if they were uncomfortable doing so due to the pandemic.
State and local funds have been dedicated to addressing the issue, including significant investments in instructional resources, state and regional academic recovery specialists and improvements to internet connectivity in rural and underserved areas of Georgia.