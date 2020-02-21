The Rome-Floyd County library system tries to create a reading program for all ages, from babies and children to teens and adults.
"Georgia libraries have reading programs for our children and we also have programs for adults," said Delana Sissel, director of the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
This year's adult reading program will be starting on March 16 and running through April 26. The theme for the program is "Imagine Your Story," according to Sissel.
"We typically like to have our adult reading program a little early ... when it's cold and the holidays are over and it seems like a really good time for adults to be able to sit down and read," she said.
With donations from Friends of the Library and local businesses, library staff members have been putting together gift baskets for weekly drawings for participants as they follow the program.
"Every book they check out is worth one point and when they get five points, the person is registered in the drawing."
These gift baskets include gift certificates and goodies from local businesses, such as AR Workshop, Ciao Bella Salon, Do Good, Honeymoon Bakery and several others.
The Rockmart, Cave Spring and Cedartown sponsors will be announced soon.
The Friends of the Library usually buys the grand prize for the drawings, which has been a Kindle Fire in the past few years.
To join the reading program, go online to the Sara Hightower Regional Library System website at shrls.org and go to reading programs under the e-resources tab. The books in the program will be listed online for people to check out as well as a list of businesses of the sponsors.