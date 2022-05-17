Rome, Floyd County law enforcement agencies take part in HIDTA conference in El Paso

A delegation of senior law enforcement officials, including from Rome and Floyd County, traveled to El Paso, Texas, in April for two full days of training on the U.S. and Mexico border.
The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area is a grant program created by Congress in 1988 and administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Floyd County was designated as a HIDTA in 2019. That designation translates to increased eligibility for resources, like intelligence sharing and specialized training, aimed at cracking down on drug activity.
The program sponsor for this trip, Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, is led by Executive Director Dan Salter, retired special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta Division.
AC-HIDTA members were able to see first-hand the overwhelming issues of illegal narcotics and human smuggling taking place on the New Mexico and Texas borders with Mexico.
Part of the AC-HIDTA's Program mission statement is to achieve measurable success in improving public safety and wellbeing by disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking and money laundering organizations through intelligence-driven multi-jurisdictional operations in Georgia and the Carolinas.
During the trip, law enforcement executives met with their counterparts from the West Texas and New Mexico HIDTAs: El Paso Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration, El Paso Intelligence Center and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department of Homeland Security.
There are currently 33 HIDTA programs covering all 50 states.