Consistent fire protection through this community's water infrastructure and emergency services are just two of the reasons why Rome and Floyd County received high quality Insurance Services Office Inc.
The designation of 2/2x represents the level level of safety determined by the ISO, a third party independent agency that evaluates the fire department, water department and communications systems.
The ratings are given a scale from one to ten, the lower the better.
The agency's Public Protection Classification Program plays a role in the underwriting process with insurance companies. That class 2 rating generally equates to a discount on annual insurance premiums for residences and businesses.
With over 40,000 fire departments across the nation graded by ISO only 1,700 have the rating of a Class 2.
Work on the water systems of both the city and county have made it better for the Rome-Floyd Fire Department to have proper water pressure at hydrants. Other city and county departments involved in the review included Floyd County 911 and the fire department.
"This is a great example of multiple agencies working together for the good of the community," Fire Chief Troy Brock said in a statement. "Special thanks goes to Water and Sewer Director Mike Hackett, Floyd County Water Director Steve Hulsey and Emergency 911 Director John Blalock for their assistance in achieving this rating."
Since he took the reins in April 2015, Brock has worked to modernize the department and the ISO ratings have dropped. In 2015 the city's rating dropped to a 2 to a 3 and the county's rating dropped from to a 2 from a 5.
The low ISO ratings essentially equate to lower fire insurance premiums for homeowners and businesses. How much it matters differs company by company. Each insurance company independently determines the premium it charges policyholders.