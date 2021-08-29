A measure designed to give firefighters rapid access to burning buildings moved forward last week and will go before the Rome City and Floyd County commissions for action.
The ordinance would require that a key access system, commonly known as a Knox Box, be installed near the main entrance of new commercial and industrial structures.
"Not all problems are visible on the exterior," Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said Friday during a meeting of the joint Fire Overview Committee.
The lock box containing keys to the building would give firefighters responding to a call quick access to determine if it is a false alarm or, if there is a real problem, to begin taking care of the problem.
The ordinance wouldn't apply to existing structures, but Chewning said several businesses have reached out to the fire department with interest in the program.
"We're hoping for voluntary compliance because it really is a win-win for everybody," Chewning said.
A retrofit rapid key access system would run approximately $400 to $500, she said.
It also takes care of an issue they've seen this year where a keyholder for a structure will decline to show up to open a door or gate for responding firefighters.
"We actually have keyholders say 'nope, we're not coming. Deal with it,'" Chewning told commissioners.
The ordinance would require that a rapid key entry system be installed in an existing structure under several circumstances:
- Change of building ownership
- Certain renovations
- Three or more false alarms
- Keyholder refusal to alarm incident
County Commissioner Scotty Hancock made the motion to approve moving the ordinance forward and City Commissioner Jim Bojo seconded the motion.