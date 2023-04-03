On Tuesday morning there will be a Joint Services Committee meeting of Rome and Floyd County officials where they expect to firm up their proposals for funding through a 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax.
Cave Spring already has settled on what they'll ask to be included in the SPLOST package that will go before voters in November. A committee of appointed citizens will be vetting the proposals to come up with a final list.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich indicated that there were some additional discussions needed amongst city commissioners on Rome's final recommendations.
Assuming the lists are finalized, the SPLOST Citizens Committee is schedule for its first meeting on April 20.
The deadline for residents to submit their proposals for the package passed Friday. But before the committee can start deliberating, they'll have to know how much money will be coming in.
"We're still working on what the SPLOST budget will be," Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said. "It's simply a projection of what the sales tax revenue might be over the next five or six years, depending on what type of SPLOST is used."
The SPLOST Citizens Committee will then get into the real work of determining exactly what projects will be going into the package, evaluating and recommending projects that meet the feasibility criteria.
SPLOST proceeds can only be used to fund capital outlay projects. With some exceptions, SPLOST proceeds may not be used for maintenance or operational costs related to the projects or any previously approved projects.
This is part of the feasibility review, because maintenance and operations will need to be covered by the city and county's general fund after the project has been completed.
There are other criteria for things that SPLOST funds cannot be used for, such as paying off other types of government debt, and they can't be borrowed against for other government projects that would be paid back at a later date.
In fact, SPLOST funds are required to be kept in separate accounts and not co-mingled with other funds. The primary intent behind SPLOST is to pay for specific projects, not to balance the government’s books or to pay for other governmental expenses.
Additionally, if projects' costs run over, they can't be abandoned. Any shortfall must come from the general fund -- which is why accurate revenue projections are so important.