Rome Floyd County Development Authority enters agreement with city to sell 12.6 acres of land at former GE site

The Rome Floyd County Development Authority board approved an agreement with the City of Rome to sell 12.6 acres of land at the former GE plant in West Rome at $50,000 an acre.
The authority and city agreed Tuesday to sell the land to Canton-based Univeter Road LLC to build commercial and warehouse space at the location.
As part of that process, the authority will pay the city any net proceeds minus fees from the sale and the marketing of the property.
“In this transaction, we are simply the vehicle,” said authority president Missy Kendrick. “All of the sales proceeds will go back to the City of Rome.”
The land to be sold is a large parking area and leveled fields bordering Redmond Circle, near the intersection with Garden Lakes Boulevard and Mathis Drive.
In a unanimous vote, during its Feb. 27 meeting the city commission transferred 12.6 acres of property at the former GE facility to the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority to market for development.
“Everybody who lives in Rome knows we were given the 123 acres that we refer to as 'outside the fence',” City Manager Sammy Rich said during that Feb. 27 meeting. “Going back about three years, we put a for sale sign up on the northwest corner and have looked to move that property into a productive state. Basically, get it back onto the tax rolls."
The 123 acres were donated to the city by General Electric in 2015. That land has been cleared for commercial and recreational use by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. It can't be used for permanent residences.
Several wooded acres have been turned into walking and biking trails near Lavender Drive. Other potential uses for the remainder of the land include football, baseball or soccer fields, according to a parks and recreation plan published in 2008.
Another 133 acres of the property at the site still belong to GE. The plant manufactured medium transformers. There are still issues concerning the property because of the use of polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, in the manufacturing process until they were banned by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1979.