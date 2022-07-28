Both the Floyd County and Rome commissions voted to lower tax rates this week, lessening the impact of rising property values for the 2022 tax season.
The changes to the rate will affect city and county residents on this year’s tax bill.
Floyd County commissioners voted to lower the millage rate for the year by 0.26 mills. Before the change, the county millage rate stood at 9.678 mills for maintenance and operations. Since property values have risen in the past year, commissioners stated they wanted to ensure that taxes wouldn’t go up.
Commissioners voted on Tuesday to set the new rate at 9.414 mills and by doing so, county property taxes will decrease by 2.7% based on the current rate. For a home with a fair market value of $175,000, property owners would pay $46 less.
“We’ve lowered the millage rate five out of the past six times over the last six years and we plan to continue doing so,” County Commissioner Scotty Hancock said at the Tuesday meeting.
The City Commission also voted to lower the millage rate for Rome residents. However, while the City Commission lowered the millage rate, taxpayers will still see a bump in taxes as property values continue to increase. The commission voted to reduce the city’s maintenance and operations millage rate from 8.151 down to 8.0. The capital rate remained the same this year.
“We rolled back our capital rate last year, so we left it the same again for this year at 1.826,” Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said.
The commission also rolled back the proposed school rate from 17.45 to 17.25. Even with that rollback, the rate will still generate approximately $306,000 in additional revenue for the school system. With the rate rollback approved on Monday all three rates have been rolled back within the past two years.