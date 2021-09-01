Rome and Floyd County commissioners are slated to get an update on the local COVID-19 forecast at a special called joint meeting Thursday.
Hospital and public health officials will give their assessments at the session, set for 5 p.m. in the city auditorium at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Mayor Craig McDaniel said Wednesday the board members want to see what they can do to help stop the infections -- which have spiked with the rise of the Delta variant. They also want to know what to expect.
There are no mandates being proposed, McDaniel said, noting that Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order forbids them. But they want to know what's coming.
"It's sobering," McDaniel said. "We're all concerned. The death of the 13-year-old boy is the latest, but we all know people who have died."
The Coosa High School student who died Tuesday is the youngest in the county to succumb to the coronavirus. However, unlike last year when the elderly and medically fragile were at high risk, the new Delta variant is affecting a younger, healthier, mostly unvaccinated demographic.
"This time last year we didn't have the vaccine," McDaniel said. "In my mind, I'd like to see us make a strong statement in support of the vaccine, the wearing of masks and the washing of hands."
He said the commissioners on the two boards likely have different thoughts about what the government response should be, and there will be time set aside for discussion after the presentations.
"It will be a time for us to all get on the same page, and get information other than from social media," he said.
Dr. Julie Barnes, chief medical officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center; Dr. Ken Jones, CMO at Floyd Medical Center; and Dr. Gary Voccio, health director of the Georgia Public Health Northwest District are scheduled to speak and Harbin Clinic has also been invited to send a representative.
Downtown public safety
A special called meeting of the Rome Public Safety Committee will follow the joint session at 6 p.m. A discussion of downtown safety is the sole agenda item.
A rolling fight that covered the downtown district on Aug. 14 led the City Commission to change the teen curfew to 10 p.m. from 11 p.m. However, the amendment won't go into effect until after a second reading Sept. 13.
Nine juveniles and two adults were arrested following the evening brawl after a Rome High School football game at Barron Stadium. The next home game is scheduled for Friday.