Elected officials tossed about ideas concerning the future of local recreation Tuesday and tacitly agreed to hire a consulting firm to put together a master plan.
Representatives from the Rome City and Floyd County commissions and the Cave Spring City Council tentatively agreed to pay $118,000 to consultants from Lose Design to forge a master plan for parks and recreation.
The company touts Sandy Springs, Kennesaw State University and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, among its lengthy list of customers.
Suggesting the city should look at areas lacking neighborhood parks, Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel reminisced about growing up in West Rome and having community parks available to everyone.
County Commissioner Allison Watters brought up the popularity of pickleball locally.
"We wore out the floor at the Thornton Center in just a few years," County Manager Jamie McCord agreed. "It's not a bad thing. There were people sitting out in the halls waiting to play (pickleball)."
There will be a call for public input into the plan. However, the decision will have to be ratified by the separate boards and no details were hashed out at the Joint Services meeting Tuesday morning.
Once public input is received and the plan is put together, it'll come time to determine what the projects will cost and how to pay for them.
"There's a wish list and there's the reality of what that wish list will cost," McCord said.
Alongside talk of parks and facilities, the group also broached the topic of recreational trails.
"Wait about a year when we get the (Mount Berry Trail) loop and it's going to be amazing," County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said.
Cave Spring has plenty of facilities, Mayor Rob Ware said, but they've fallen into disrepair and aren't getting the amount of use they used to have.
Each of the three governments has received federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. Thus far, the county hasn't stated where its funds will be allocated but Rome has stated the Parks and Recreation Department will be allocated $1.7 million to upgrade parks in that city.
At some point there will be a joint recreation meeting to fill out the plan. Funding each of the items on a parks and recreation master list doesn't just fall to one government entity.
While there was an independent parks and recreation authority in the past, in 2015 it became a county department. At this point, Rome and Floyd County split some of the costs associated with running the department.
For instance, Rome pays for maintenance on the trails and tennis center as well as the department's headquarters on Shorter Avenue. The county pays for staffing and park maintenance outside the city. Cave Spring pays to maintain its parks.