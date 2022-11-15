LOST signing

Floyd County Commission Chairman Wright Bagby with Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson and Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware as they sign the revised local option sales tax and intergovernmental agreements for the transfer of properties at the Forum River Center on Tuesday.

 Adam Carey
