Rome and Floyd County commissioners have agreed to accept settlements with CVS Health, Walgreens and Publix -- three of the larger regional and national pharmaceutical distributors involved in the opioid epidemic that killed as many as 500,000 people.
CVS Health and Walgreens Co. had announced in November that they would be contributing nearly $10 billion to local governments and tribes over the next 15 years.
It's still unclear how much the city and county will get because it depends on how many entities agree to join the settlement.
"Floyd County joined a number of class action lawsuits many years ago related to the opioid epidemic," County Attorney Virginia Harman said. "Because, at the time, that was really the only way to proceed against these massive companies."
Similarly, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced in December that the State of Georgia has joined the $3.1 billion national settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores and therefore contributed to the opioid crisis.
By joining the settlement, Georgia stands to receive a base payment of $28 million to help fund critical treatment and recovery services for those struggling with opioid use disorder.
However, these are only a few of the lawsuits concerning the opioid epidemic in circulation. Many, like the one Rome and Floyd County have chosen to join, concern multiple parties.
"By agreeing to join these settlement agreements, we're really agreeing to allow other parties ahead of us to decide what's fair for Floyd County," Harman said. "We're also agreeing to give up our rights to sue individually for a specific amount of time, and assuming the bad behavior stops."
This process is being repeated across Georgia and the entire country as local governments sign agreements to join the settlements in order to begin to receive funds to address the opioid epidemic.
"We've agreed to six or seven settlements as far as I can recall," Harman said. "And I would not even guess how many we'll have signed before the end."