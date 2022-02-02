The Rome Floyd Chamber is bringing back its Operation Gift Card program and will match $100 gift cards until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached.
“It is with great excitement that we announce the return of our successful Operation Gift Card program,” said Chamber Chair Kenna Stock. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the Community Foundation for Greater Rome and Georgia Power to make this event possible.”
The one-day-only, online event will take place on Feb. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Chamber’s website.
The event will consist of two phases. The first phase will begin at 2 p.m. when the Chamber will be selling gift cards in increments of $100.
For each purchase made, the Chamber will match the first $100 spent by the consumer. Once the goal of $10,000 is reached, the event will go into Phase Two.
In Phase Two, the Chamber will sell gift cards in $25 increments, and for each $25 purchased, the consumer will receive a $5 bonus gift card.
“When Georgia Power can support an effort that helps our citizens, our small businesses, and our community, it allows us to truly exercise our commitment to be a citizen where we serve,” said Cassandra Wheeler, regional director of Georgia Power.
“Operation Gift Card is a great example of how the Community Foundation partners with other organizations in Rome and Floyd County for the benefit of our entire community,” said Ashley Garner, executive director of the Community Foundation for Greater Rome.
The program is seeking another donor. If you are interested in learning more, contact Garner at 706-728-3453. If your business wants to participate in the program, reach out to Amber West by Jan. 26 at awest@romega.com.
“Operation Gift Card is a great way for us to promote Shop Rome and Shop Floyd and highlight the importance of keeping your dollars in our community,” said Pam Powers-Smith, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber.