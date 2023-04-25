As an introduction to local business leaders, the Rome Floyd Chamber hosted a welcoming reception for three executives who are new to the city at the Hawthorne Inn and Suites.
The executives, who work for AdventHealth Redmond, the Rome Braves and Georgia Northwestern Technical College were greeted by local officials and representatives from other local businesses.
Isaac Sendros was recently installed as president and CEO for AdventHealth Redmond, a 230-bed hospital with more than 50 years of service to the Rome. Originally built by Hospital Corporations of America in 1972 as Redmond Park Hospital, it was sold to AdventHealth in 2021 and renamed AdventHealth Redmond.
"We're still looking for a house," Sendros said. "But our kids love Rome and this fantastic weather, plus we have lots of family in the area."
Before stepping into his position at AdventHealth Redmond, Sendros was CEO of Avista Adventist Hospital in Boulder County, Colorado, where he built on the hospital's 125 year history and led the Avista team through the community’s recovery from the 2021 Marshall Fire – the most destructive wildfire in the state's history.
Rome Braves General Manager David Lane was also in attendance. He was hired in September 2022 as the fourth manager in Rome Braves history.
Lane brings more than 20 years of experience to the Braves’ front office, including stops with minor league organizations such as the Charleston RiverDogs, the Greenville Drive, the Greeneville (Tennessee) Astros and the Fayetteville (North Carolina) Woodpeckers.
“Rome is a fantastic community with a tremendous history of support for Braves baseball," Lane said. "And we're very excited to be here.”
Lane is a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and a graduate of Clemson University. While at Clemson, he earned a degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.
Angela Berch, who was named vice president of economic development at Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Feb. 16, was also there.
Berch is responsible for implementing all initiatives sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia to enhance the economy of northwest Georgia.
This includes providing support to the region’s community economic development enterprises and the development of locally-initiated economic development programs -- such as customized employee training, short-term career training and continuing education programs.
Berch had previously served as vice president of economic development and community relations at West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton since June 2019.