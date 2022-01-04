The Rome Floyd Chamber will reschedule the 2022 Business EXPO from its scheduled date in January to November, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
"We were excited to return back to the Expo in person, but with the recent spike in COVID cases, we decided to push to our November date," said Chamber President and CEO Pam Powers-Smith. "We want it to be a great event so we will focus on making it just that when we bring it back. As always, we encourage everyone to support small businesses in our community, and we look forward to showcasing them this fall."
The newly scheduled date of Nov. 3 is expected to be a return to an in-person event at the Forum River Center.
From restaurants to realty to landscaping run the gamut of businesses represented at the EXPO. The event aims to highlight the diversity of the business community that is the heartbeat of the Rome and Floyd County community.
“The EXPO has been an important event in the business community for decades," Thomas Kislat, director of membership and entrepreneurial development said.
Focusing on a creating a connection between businesses and their peers the Business EXPO seeks to help businesses grow their business by highlighting what they have to offer to customers and clients.
The event is generally open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with scheduled vendor to vendor networking times and a Business After Hours event for chamber members.
Typically, around 100 businesses participate in the Business EXPO but as of Tuesday there are 15 booths still available.
Contact Kislat at tkislat@romega.com or 706-291-7663 with questions about the event or to purchase a booth or visit the Rome Floyd Chamber website at RomeGa.com.