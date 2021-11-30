The leadership of the Rome Floyd Chamber has selected Pam Powers-Smith to serve as the President and CEO of the Rome Floyd Chamber.
Powers-Smith has served as Director of Business and Industry Services at the Rome Floyd Chamber since March 2020, and in early November 2021, took on the role of Interim President and CEO.
“I am pleased to announce that Pam Powers-Smith will serve as President and CEO of the Rome Floyd Chamber,” said Cassandra Wheeler, 2021 Chairperson of the Rome Floyd Chamber. “Pam brings a wealth of experience to the role to include her history as President and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce for over five years prior to her current position at the Rome Floyd Chamber.”
A graduate of Auburn University, Powers-Smith began her career in the economic development/chamber of commerce world in 1998 as communications coordinator for the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau.
In 2002 she opened her own photo business in Opelika, which she held ownership of until 2016. In 2011, Powers-Smith was named director of Opelika’s Main Street program. In 2015 she was named the President and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.
“The business community in Rome and Floyd County has been great to work with, and I’m excited to continue working with them in this new role,” said Pam Powers-Smith. “We have an amazing staff, and I’m eager to work alongside them as we take care of our members and provide some really great programming moving forward. I hope to meet more Chamber members and community members I haven’t yet met to learn even more about them and our community.”