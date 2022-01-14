Healthcare and First Responder employers are recruiting talent from the community at the Rome Floyd Chamber’s job fair.
The event will be held at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Floyd County campus (Building H Conference Center - Room H-101) on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Rome Floyd Chamber is excited to partner with GNTC to host this event,” said Ben Murray, Director of Workforce Development at the Rome Floyd Chamber. “This is a great opportunity for Northwestern’s healthcare students to speak to employers as well as for job seekers to start their career.
The upcoming job fair will feature employers from the healthcare industry and first responder field. Please note, employers will be looking to hire for all healthcare-related positions.
“We see local employers struggling to fill positions, and we want to be their advocates as well as a resource,” said Rome Floyd Chamber President, Pam Powers-Smith. “When the companies in Rome and Floyd County thrive, the entire community thrives. There are great jobs in our community, and we are excited to help facilitate connections and show job seekers that opportunity awaits in Rome and Floyd County.”
The Rome Floyd Chamber helps to promote local jobs by hosting job fairs, through the Jobs Directory at romega.com, through its new billboard campaign, and by hiring a Director of Workforce Development to assist chamber members.
To learn more about the Healthcare and First Responders Job Fair or for any other workforce development issues, contact Ben Murray at bmurray@romega.com or at 706-291-7663.