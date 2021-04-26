Downtown jeweler Krista Lovering has been named the 2021 Rome Floyd Chamber Young Professional of the Year.
Lovering is one of the seven outstanding young professionals, dubbed the Exceptional Seven, who will be honored by the chamber at the organization's annual meeting May 6 at State Mutual Stadium.
Joining Lovering are Strom Mull, assistant director of boarding admission at Darlington School; Leah Mayo, an assistant district attorney; Amanda Farrell, owner of Farrell's Frame and Design; Xaivier Ringer, an artist and entrepreneur; Ford Knight, manager of Knight's Car Store; and Emilia Jackson, an agriculture educator at Pepperell High School.
Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said the Exceptional Seven program was created several years ago to recognize outstanding young leaders and, hopefully, to help attract other outstanding young professionals to Rome.
Lovering became a registered jeweler in July of 2020. She was born and raised in Rome and has been active in a number of local projects, including the Heart of the Community awards program, An Evening on the Runway fashion fundraiser and Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society.
Mull is a graduate of Darlington and works for her alma mater. She is active with the Junior Service League and TRED and also has been involved with the DeSoto Theatre Evening on the Runway program.
Mayo is also a graduate of Darlington and serves on the Rome Area Council for the Arts board when she isn't in the courtroom. She also volunteers as a mentor and mock trial coach at Pepperell High School
Farrell came to Rome several years ago with over a decade of experience in framing. She immediately immersed herself in the local business community and has already been named a Chamber Small Business of the Year award winner.
Ringer graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in government, but her passion is in her art. She is the CEO of The International Muralist, which seeks to create community pride and involvement while beautifying their spaces.
Knight is a 2005 Darlington graduate. He has worked in real estate before coming back to Rome to take on the family business. He volunteers with Public Animal Welfare Services and the Community Kitchen is his spare time. He is also an advocate for increasing the inventory of affordable housing in Rome.
Jackson holds both a bachelors and masters degree from the University of Georgia. When she is not teaching at Pepperell, she serves the Floyd County Farm Bureau on its education committee and is on the communications committee of the Floyd County Cattlemen's Association. She was also a leader of the Floyd County Legislative Farm tour to highlight agriculture across the community.