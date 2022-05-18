Rome Floyd Chamber congratulates Leadership Rome 2021-22 class

The Rome Floyd Chamber recognized graduates of the 2021-22 Leadership Rome class in a ceremony recently.
“Congratulations to the recent graduates of Leadership Rome,” said Pam Powers-Smith. “We are pleased to have completed another successful year. We are proud of the participants that took the time to learn more about their community and take steps towards becoming more well-rounded leaders for Rome and Floyd County.”
The Leadership Rome program is designed to promote and enhance community leadership through an in-depth introduction to social, economic, business, and political issues in Rome and Floyd County. Leadership Rome provides in-class instruction, interaction with community leaders, and a rewarding leadership experience.
Graduates are:
Erin Abbott, The Lewis Chemical Company
Kelly Barnes, Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Russell Blair, Rome Police Department
Morgan Bottger, Floyd County District Attorney's Office
Joe Costolnick, Harbor House-Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center, Inc;
Bob Couey, Floyd County Sheriff's Department
Courtney Crumley, Rome City Schools
Lori Davidson, Hardy Realty & Development
Wright Edge, Floyd County College and Career Academy
Keara Evans, Gallagher
Brittany Griffin, City of Rome
Jake Hager, South Rome Alliance
Bobby Jones, The Davies Shelter
Missy Kendrick, Rome Floyd County Development Authority
James Lee, Pirelli Tire North America
Todd Lindsey, Atrium Health Floyd
Sarah Martin, Brinson, Askew, Berry, Seigler, Richardson & Davis, LL
Leah Mayo, Floyd County District Attorney's Office
Joshua McClure, Harbin Clinic
Kelley Parker, City of Rome
Chase Patterson, Hard Time Products
Heath Rogers, Toles, Temple, Wright, Inc.
Martin Soto, Patriot Mills
Candice Spivey, One Community United
Laura Walley, Rome City Schools
Kate Walton, Studio Kate
Susan West, Realty One Group Insight;
Anna Winstead, Rome Braves
Logan Yerbey, The Spires at Berry College
If you are interested in being a part of the upcoming Leadership Rome Class, visit www.RomeGa.com/leadership-rome/. The Rome Floyd Chamber is accepting nominations through May 20th.