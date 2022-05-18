Rome Floyd Chamber congratulates Leadership Rome 2021-22 class

The Rome Floyd Chamber recognized recent graduates of the 2021-22 Leadership Rome class recently

The Rome Floyd Chamber recognized graduates of the 2021-22 Leadership Rome class in a ceremony recently.

“Congratulations to the recent graduates of Leadership Rome,” said Pam Powers-Smith. “We are pleased to have completed another successful year. We are proud of the participants that took the time to learn more about their community and take steps towards becoming more well-rounded leaders for Rome and Floyd County.”

The Leadership Rome program is designed to promote and enhance community leadership through an in-depth introduction to social, economic, business, and political issues in Rome and Floyd County. Leadership Rome provides in-class instruction, interaction with community leaders, and a rewarding leadership experience.

Graduates are:

  • Erin Abbott, The Lewis Chemical Company
  • Kelly Barnes, Georgia Northwestern Technical College
  • Russell Blair, Rome Police Department
  • Morgan Bottger, Floyd County District Attorney's Office
  • Joe Costolnick, Harbor House-Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center, Inc;
  • Bob Couey, Floyd County Sheriff's Department
  • Courtney Crumley, Rome City Schools
  • Lori Davidson, Hardy Realty & Development
  • Wright Edge, Floyd County College and Career Academy
  • Keara Evans, Gallagher
  • Brittany Griffin, City of Rome
  • Jake Hager, South Rome Alliance
  • Bobby Jones, The Davies Shelter
  • Missy Kendrick, Rome Floyd County Development Authority
  • James Lee, Pirelli Tire North America
  • Todd Lindsey, Atrium Health Floyd
  • Sarah Martin, Brinson, Askew, Berry, Seigler, Richardson & Davis, LL
  • Leah Mayo, Floyd County District Attorney's Office
  • Joshua McClure, Harbin Clinic
  • Kelley Parker, City of Rome
  • Chase Patterson, Hard Time Products
  • Heath Rogers, Toles, Temple, Wright, Inc.
  • Martin Soto, Patriot Mills
  • Candice Spivey, One Community United
  • Laura Walley, Rome City Schools
  • Kate Walton, Studio Kate
  • Susan West, Realty One Group Insight;
  • Anna Winstead, Rome Braves
  • Logan Yerbey, The Spires at Berry College

If you are interested in being a part of the upcoming Leadership Rome Class, visit www.RomeGa.com/leadership-rome/. The Rome Floyd Chamber is accepting nominations through May 20th.

