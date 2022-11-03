The Rome Floyd Chamber announced the Business EXPO is returned to the Forum River Center on Thursday with 100 vendors and plenty of activities.
The Business EXPO aims to be a connection between businesses and their peers as well as helping them grow their business by highlighting what they have to offer to customers and clients.
”We are so happy to be back in-person,” said chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “We haven’t had this in three years. Everyone did such a great job decorating their booths.”
The EXPO was rescheduled from its original date in January, citing the pandemic and the well-being of attendees and vendors. The November date actually worked out well since Christmas is just around the corner.
“This is a lead up to our Shop Local campaign,” Powers-Smith added. “We want to encourage people to buy their Christmas gifts in Rome and Floyd County because that makes a difference for our small businesses.”
Vendors included retail, restaurants, insurance, service industries, real estate, education, and non-profits.
This is about the 30th year that we have participated,” said Larry Alford with ServiceMaster by Twins, one of the sponsors of the EXPO. “We love coming here because we are a local business and we get to see our customers and other businesses.”
Carissa Shellhorse, with Workout Anytime, who is an ambassador with the chamber, agreed the EXPO is a great place to network.
“I absolutely love the EXPO, and anything that the chamber puts together,” she said. “They put a lot of time and effort into the event and, as you can see, it’s been a phenomenal turnout.”
The expo was also the place to be for those looking for jobs with a number of vendors advertising open positions within their companies.
In addition to ServiceMaster, AdventHealth Redmond and Coosa Valley Financial Group were also sponsors of this year's event.