Rome Floyd Chamber announces return of Operation Gift Card on Feb. 4

The Rome Floyd Chamber is bringing back its Operation Gift Card program on Feb. 4 and will match $100 gift cards until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached.
“It is with great excitement that we announce the return of our successful Operation Gift Card program,” said Kenna Stock, chair of the Rome Floyd Chamber. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the Community Foundation for Greater Rome and Georgia Power to make this event possible.”
The one-day-only, online event will take place on Feb. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Chamber’s website www.romega.com.
The event will consist of two phases. The first phase will begin at 2 p.m. and the Rome Floyd Chamber will be selling Gift cards in increments of $100.
For each purchase made, the Chamber of Commerce will match the first $100 spent by the consumer until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached.
Once the goal of $10,000 is reached, the event will go into Phase Two. In Phase Two, the Chamber will sell gift cards in $25 increments, and for each $25 purchased, the consumer will receive a $5 bonus gift card.
“The 2020 event was a huge success, and we are honored to be able to partner once again with the Rome Floyd Chamber and the Community Foundation for Greater Rome and make a significant impact on the small business community of Rome and Floyd County,” said Cassandra Wheeler, regional director of Georgia Power. “When Georgia Power can support an effort that helps our citizens, our small businesses, and our community, it allows us to truly exercise our commitment to be a citizen where we serve.”
For Gift Card Giveaway information, including a list of participating businesses, please go to https://www.romega.com/operation-gift-card.
“We are pleased to help bring back this successful program. Operation Gift Card is a great example of how the Community Foundation partners with other organizations in Rome and Floyd County for the benefit of our entire community," Ashley Garner, executive director of the Community Foundation for Greater Rome, said. "Partnering with the Chamber and Georgia Power and offering this opportunity to our donors to make such a far-reaching impact in the community directly aligns with our mission.”
The program is seeking another donor to participate in Operation Gift Card. If you are interested in learning more about donating to this effort, please contact Ashley Garner at the Community Foundation for Greater Rome, 706-728-3453.
If your business wants to participate in the program please reach out to Amber West, awest@romega.com, by Jan. 26.
“Operation Gift Card is a great way for us to promote Shop Rome and Shop Floyd and highlight the importance of keeping your dollars in our community,” said Pam Powers-Smith, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber. “The 2020 Operation Gift Card was extremely successful and sold out within minutes. We cannot wait to see what happens this year and the impact that will be made on our small businesses. This is a fast-paced event, and only so many will receive a matching gift card. Be sure to follow our social media accounts to learn tips and tricks on how to be prepared for Operation Gift Card.”