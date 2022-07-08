The Rome Floyd Chamber announced the addition of two new staff members to the team, Karley Parker as director of membership and Alex Williams as director of workforce.
Parker joined the staff in June and is already hard at work. She is a graduate of Auburn University. She interned with an Alabama Chamber of Commerce during her time as a student. Following her graduation, Parker worked with a telecommunications company and in retail. As the director of membership, she is the contact for all Chamber members and prospective members. She works closely with members daily to ensure that the business community in Rome and Floyd County continues to thrive.
“I am excited to take on my new role as Director of Membership,” Parker said. “I love Rome and Floyd County and am excited to help our existing members and encourage other businesses to join the Chamber and take full advantage of the great resources we provide.”
Williams will join the Rome Floyd Chamber on Monday. He will serve as the director of workforce. In this role, he will work closely with education partners, industries and will have a focus on governmental relations. Williams, a Georgia native, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. After graduating, he worked with the State of Mississippi Governor’s Office, the Mississippi Development Authority and has experience with multiple statewide political campaigns.
“I am eager to get to work for the businesses of Rome and Floyd County,” he said. “I have worked in economic development and politics for many years and am excited to use that experience to work on workforce opportunities in the community.”
They join the existing staff made up of Pam Powers-Smith, Eric Collins, Mari Rico Evans, and Amber West.
“We have worked hard over the last few months to develop an amazing team at the Chamber,” said President of the Rome Floyd Chamber Pam Powers-Smith. “The addition of Karley and Alex to our team is a benefit to all our members in the community. They both come aboard with great ideas and a fresh perspective.”