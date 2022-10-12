Plans for the complete reimagination of Banty Jones Park are moving forward as city officials are working to piece together funding for the project.
The makeover could assist in revitalizing the Maple Avenue corridor in East Rome, Community Development Director Bekki Fox said.
Fox told the Community Development Services Committee on Wednesday that a request for proposals was put out in September for landscape architectural service, and two bids were received. There will be a bid proposal meeting on Oct. 20.
The revitalization of the park off Maple and East 13th streets would include a splash pad, new pavilions, picnic tables, walking paths, playgrounds and tennis courts.
“This project is going to be expensive,” Fox said. “So, we are having to piece together different funds. We think we will have about $2 million on hand if we make the changes that we need to make to our Community Development Block Grant funds with our local American Rescue Plan allocation.”
The revitalized park would tie into a redevelopment plan for East Rome. At some, point, John Graham Homes would be demolished and then reconstructed over three phases. There is going to be a mixture of duplexes, some single-family houses, quadruplexes, and townhomes.
The committee approved a plan to close the Covid Small Business Grant program since there have not been any applications in 15 months.
The Covid Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance grant program also will also be closed down. It's gone from 30 applications a month to one or two in the last four months. Those applicants are having a difficult time getting approved because they have to show a loss of income due to COVID-19, Fox said.
Local applicants are being referred to the State of Georgia, which has a similar program that is more flexible.
Money from those two programs will go to the Banty Jones project along with 2020 and 2021 CDBG funds originally designated for sidewalk improvements along Maple Street.
The city is also working on a $2 million grant application for additional state ARPA funds, and the city is getting $400,000 from the Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant through its partnership with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.
A waiver is also being sought to reallocate money from the Revolving Loan Fund program funds to Banty Jones Park.
There has not been a loan made through this program in six years, Fox said, and the city recently got a notice from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs saying they were not in compliance and asking for the money back. The city is asking for a one-time waiver that would allow them to use the $400,000 for another CDBG use instead of giving it back. The funds could then be used for the Banty Jones project.
“If we get all the funds, we will have just over $4 million,” Fox added. “We had originally said we would phase this project, but if we have the full $4 million, I think we could pretty much knock it out.”