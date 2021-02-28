Thursday will mark 100 years since Congress approved the money to construct the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of World War I on the then-newly installed plaza of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery.
In honor of the day, the Rome Exchange Club will be displaying their replica at the Renaissance Marquis for the veterans housed there, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Residents will be able to view the display either outside or in the lobby, depending on the weather.
Project Manager Bill King said they were invited by the nursing facility to celebrate the special anniversary with their veterans.
Since Rome has the only travelling replica, they've been invited to a variety of events all over the country to set up the display, including in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.
The display is half size in scale and includes the World War I tomb and the crypts of the unknowns from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The Vietnam War crypt at Arlington is now empty as the remains were identified in 1998. The Exchange Club replica also displays six historical military service flags, including the POW-MIA flag.
Despite all of the club's travel plans for the year, they also have special events scheduled in Rome.
On Memorial Day, the club has a special event planned with the tomb and several other displays at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. They will also have speakers present as well.
They'll have a similar setup for Veterans Day, which will mark the 100th anniversary of the unknown soldier's burial at Arlington.