Supporters of amendments to the Unified Land Development Code were able to win unanimous support from the Rome City Commission Monday night.
The commission also was unanimous in its support of changes to the animal control ordinance and a motion to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday beginning next year.
Commissioner Bill Collins led the opposition to a first reading of the ULDC amendments two weeks ago. But he said Monday night he’s convinced the elimination of minimum lot sizes will not jeopardize the integrity of some of the city’s primarily African-American or Latino communities.
Supporters of removing the minimum lot size zoning restrictions spoke during a public hearing before the vote.
Real estate appraiser Harry Brock said the change would allow developers to maximize the available residential construction space left in the city. Builder Walt Busby said it would clear the way for construction of smaller, more affordable homes on the infill lots dotted around the city.
City commissioners also approved amendments to the animal control ordinance after several speakers addressed the board in support of the changes.
The amendments prohibit 24/7 tethering of animals, give a better definition of sanitary conditions and adequate shelter for animals and clarify the determination of what constitutes a vicious animal.
“This is a step in the right direction toward improving the welfare of animals,” said Jeff Mitchell, director of PAWS — Public Animal Welfare Services.
The vote to create June 19 — Juneteenth — as an annual paid holiday for city employees came swiftly, without the protracted debate that made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday back in 1985. Both are federal holidays.
Commissioners also OK’d the sale of 2.14 acres of city property adjacent to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel.
FSRE IMPACT Rome River District LLC will pay $407,000 for the land and has agreed to construct between 280 and 300 residential units on other properties it owns in the West Third Street corridor within the next two years.
Also, Jake Hager, executive director of the South Rome Alliance, was tapped to fill a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission, replacing Mary Sib Banks.
Selena Tilly, Sam Malone, Ann Pullen and David Mitchell were named to a new Landmarking Committee. The new appointments will be formally ratified at the July 12 meeting.