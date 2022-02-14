Rome City Commissioners are considering a water rate hike of 9% each year, over a period of four years, to pay for an expensive filtration system to remove toxic chemicals from the Oostanaula River.
The $99.4 million reverse osmosis system would filter perfluorinated chemicals coming from upstream carpet manufacturers in the Dalton area. On top of that, it will cost another $3.07 million a year to operate the filters that remove the toxic PFOA and PFOS from water drawn from the Oostanaula.
The rate hike will translate to an increase of $5.49 in 2022, assuming an average water bill of just over $60. The average use is estimated at 4,500 gallons a month. Then in 2023, the increase would be $6.01 added to the other figure.
The stacking 9% increase will continue through 2025, adding an estimated total of $25.19 from 2022 to 2025 to an average bill. So instead of the average water user paying just over $60 it would be just over $85.
This rate schedule increase is a necessary one, Mayor Sundai Stevenson said during the caucus discussion on Monday.
Consultant Bill Zieburtz of Stantec presented an economic model for the rate structure increase plan.
The firm conducts regular water rate studies for the city to ensure the charges adequately fund operations, maintenance and capital projects. The water and sewer systems are funded by their customers, not general tax dollars.
Currently Rome water customers pay within the bottom one-third of the price scale in Georgia. The increase would move Rome further up that price scale but rates would still remain in the bottom half of the state scale.
"If we want to keep good drinking water for our customers, and I'm one of them, we need to do this," Water Committee Chair Jim Bojo said.
Water & Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett said the "critical nature" of the issue is forcing the city's hand. Alongside the existence of the chemicals in the Oostanaula, looming additional Environmental Protection Agency regulations are pushing the need forward.
The city has switched over to draw water from the Etowah River, where it has fewer intakes. It's also using expensive temporary measures, such as granular activated carbon filters, to address the problem.
Lawsuits currently filed bring the possibility of mitigating some of the cost of the reverse osmosis system.
Rome filed lawsuits in 2019 to recover those costs from the manufacturers, including 3M, Mohawk and Shaw Industries. In early January, commissioners agreed to let the city attorney negotiate settlements with minor defendants, but the major claims are still working their way through the courts.
However, if a trial date holds to a current scheduling order, the earliest the case could come to trial is February 2023, according to Rome City Attorney Andy Davis.
If Rome were given a financial windfall in that lawsuit, commissioners spoke in support of reducing further rate hikes within that four year period.
"We need to make sure we have good, clean safe drinking water," Stevenson said. "We can't wait for litigation, we need to do it now."