Persistence plus prayer has resulted in peace of mind for a Haralson County woman who found herself in a real jam earlier this week.
Tara Graben, Tallapoosa, needs a wheelchair to get around because of an ATV accident that occurred eight years ago. On top of that she’s got a 3-year-old autistic son, J.D.
Her old car, which had been customized so that she could drive it with hand controls, went kaput on her and a variety of other factors combined put her in a financial pickle.
Her longtime friend Steven Yarbrough, went to Steve Edwards, pastor of the Willowbend Fellowship Church in Resaca to ask for some prayer support over how they could help Tara.
A few phone calls later, the phone rang in Stephanie Bristow’s sales office at Heritage Auto Group.
The situation sounded like something Bristow could help with and after a few discussions with management at the Rome dealership, Stephanie was able to connect Tara with a 2012 Honda Odyssey.
The car looks brand new and Bristow said the 150,000 miles that were on it are nothing for a Honda so she arranged to have Graben, Yarbrough and pastor Edwards make the trip to Rome where they found the Odyssey wrapped up with a bright red bow.
“I can’t tell you how much this means,” Graben said.
The back seat has plenty of room for little J.D.’s child safety seat and Yarbrough’s 11-year old son Christopher gave the fold down back seat a big thumbs up.
The smile on Graben’s face was all the thanks Bristow needed as the family moved the customized-driving equipment over into the Odyssey for the drive home.