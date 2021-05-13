Rome's Downtown Development Authority wants to revisit the issue of public consumption of alcohol along the sidewalks in the business district.
The issue has been rejected by the Rome City Commission twice in the past four years, but DDA members feel there's been a show of public responsibility during local festivals.
During the Ellen Axson Wilson ArtsWalk, DDA Chairman Bob Blumberg said he saw a lot of people with alcoholic beverages in hand and did not see any problems.
"You don't even notice it; they're usually mature people just walking around," Blumberg said.
In support of that proposal, authority members watched a TV news video touting the potential use of the new recyclable aluminum cups made by Ball Container in Rome, as part of the open container program in Savannah.
Currently, restaurateurs can sell alcoholic beverages to customers seated inside the fencing around sidewalk cafes, but those patrons are not permitted to take the beverages outside of the designated cafe.
For special events like the ArtsWalk, the DDA has the option of seeking permission to allow open containers within certain areas.
Prior to the city's vote last year, Commissioner Wendy Davis said she had spoken with officials in other communities across the state concerning container laws. None reported any kind of spike in activity that required police intervention, she said.
Davis was one of three commissioners -- including Mark Cochran and Jamie Doss -- who voted in favor of the downtown alcohol ordinance.
DDA Director Aundi Lesley said that Cartersville and Carrollton have each passed open container laws without any serious problems.
"It really does drive traffic into the businesses," Lesley said.
When the issue comes before the city commission again, Davis said, it would be beneficial for the DDA to encourage business owners -- not just restaurant or bar owners -- to show support.
In order to build a solid body of data, DDA member David Prusakowski suggested Rome allow open containers downtown for a trial period.
"We want it to be an educated decision," said Commissioner Randy Quick, the board's liaison to the DDA.
Quick, alongside Commissioners Craig McDaniel, Jim Bojo, Sundai Stevenson and Bonny Askew, voted against the measure last year.