Rome's Downtown Development Authority wants to revisit the issue of public consumption of alcohol along the sidewalks in the business district.
The issue has been rejected by the Rome City Commission twice in the past four years, but DDA members feel there's been a show of public responsibility during local festivals.
During the Ellen Axson Wilson ArtsWalk, DDA Chairman Bob Blumberg said he saw a lot of people walking alcoholic beverages in hand and did not see any problems.
"You don't even notice it, they're usually mature people just walking around," Blumberg said.
In support of that proposal, authority members watched a TV news video touting the potential use of the new recyclable aluminum cups made by Ball Container in Rome, as part of the open container program in Savannah.
Currently restaurateurs can sell alcoholic beverages to customers seated inside the fencing around sidewalk cafes, but those they're not permitted to take the beverages outside of the designated café.
For special events, like the ArtsWalk, the DDA has the option of seeking permission to allow open containers within certain areas.
Prior to the city's vote last year, Commissioner Wendy Davis said she had spoken with city officials in other communities across the state concerning container laws. None reported any kind of spike in activity that required police intervention, she said.
Davis was one of three commissioners -- including Mark Cochran and Jamie Doss -- who voted in favor of the downtown alcohol ordinance.
DDA Director Aundi Lesley said that Cartersville and Carrollton have each passed open container laws without any kind of serious problems.
"It really does drive traffic into the businesses," Lesley said.
When the issue comes before the city commission again, Davis said, it would be beneficial for the DDA to encourage business owners -- not just restaurant or bar owners.
In order to build a solid body of data, DDA member David Prusakowski suggested Rome should allow open containers downtown for a trial period.
"We want it to be an educated decision," said Commissioner Randy Quick, the liaison from the commission to the DDA board. Quick, alongside commissioners Craig McDaniel, Jim Bojo, Sundai Stevenson and Bonny Askew voted against the measure last year.