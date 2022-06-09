featured Rome DDA plans new Christmas decorations this year By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jun 9, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jerry Rucker and Phillip Burkhalter (center) present a check to Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley and board members from the Rome Christmas Parade Committee. Olivia Morley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While everyone is making plans for summer break and beach vacations, the Downtown Development Authority is already working on Christmas decorations and making plans for the annual Christmas parade.At the board's Tuesday meeting, Jerry Rucker and Phillip Burkhalter from the Rome Christmas Parade Committee presented the DDA with a check for $5,000 to go toward costs and decorations for the event.DDA Director Aundi Lesley and other officials are working on ordering new Christmas decorations for downtown."We're looking at getting new string lights to wrap around the trees. Since those last about two years, it's time to replace them," Lesley said.About $20,000 is earmarked in this year's budget to replace the old decorations and add new ones to bring more holiday cheer to downtown in December.Some of the decorations they're considering are garland sprays to adorn lamp posts and large heavy ornaments around the Town Green.DDA officials are also considering leasing some of the decorations, depending on how cost effective that would be in the long run.Marketing Coordinator Megan Otwell also said they could open up sponsorships for large businesses in the area to help pitch in for the downtown decorations.The DDA would have to order the Christmas decorations by August in order to have them ready for the holiday season. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription View the e-Edition Trending Now Eight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Around Town: More sports TV, wings, beer also Stranger Things: the tour? A new chapter: Pizza Farm business bustling after reopening in new location Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists