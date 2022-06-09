Check

Jerry Rucker and Phillip Burkhalter (center) present a check to Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley and board members from the Rome Christmas Parade Committee.

 Olivia Morley

While everyone is making plans for summer break and beach vacations, the Downtown Development Authority is already working on Christmas decorations and making plans for the annual Christmas parade.

At the board's Tuesday meeting, Jerry Rucker and Phillip Burkhalter from the Rome Christmas Parade Committee presented the DDA with a check for $5,000 to go toward costs and decorations for the event.

DDA Director Aundi Lesley and other officials are working on ordering new Christmas decorations for downtown.

"We're looking at getting new string lights to wrap around the trees. Since those last about two years, it's time to replace them," Lesley said.

About $20,000 is earmarked in this year's budget to replace the old decorations and add new ones to bring more holiday cheer to downtown in December.

Some of the decorations they're considering are garland sprays to adorn lamp posts and large heavy ornaments around the Town Green.

DDA officials are also considering leasing some of the decorations, depending on how cost effective that would be in the long run.

Marketing Coordinator Megan Otwell also said they could open up sponsorships for large businesses in the area to help pitch in for the downtown decorations.

The DDA would have to order the Christmas decorations by August in order to have them ready for the holiday season. 

