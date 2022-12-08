Many of the special events and improvements you see in downtown Rome are made possible in part with Business Improvement District funds.
In the downtown BID, property and business owners have agreed to pay a special assessment to finance services and improvements beyond those already provided by the City of Rome.
During Thursday’s Downtown Development Authority meeting, DDA Director Aundi Lesley said that BID funding is expected to increase by $25,000 in 2023 for a total of $135,000 — due to projected increase in property values downtown. She wants to get input from the board about where they would like to see the money spent.
“Also, our BID plan is up for renewal in 2025,” Lesley said. “So, I figured this was a good time for us to get a conversation started about how we might want to make any changes going forward.”
The board members were able to look at each individual project or program, give input on whether they would like to see more or less money spent on each, and then write down suggestions.
Some of those suggestions included more funding for the First Friday concert series and ArtsFest, expanded holiday events, especially for the Christmas season, and a transition of money from the Gateway project to public art. Everyone seemed to be satisfied with the very successful Fiddlin’ Fest event, which drew its largest crowd ever in September.
DDA board members also gave input on a wish list “if money was not an object.” Some of those ideas included a lighted boat parade on the Oostanaula River, chandelier trees, and finishing the River District overhaul.
Lesley will take the input from Thursday’s exercise and use it to formulate a budget for 2023, which would then be adopted at the DDA’s January meeting.
BID funds are passed directly to the district, after being collected by the city.
“$100,000 in the grand scheme of a multi-million dollar budget is not a lot of money,” Lesley told the board. “But, thankfully, I feel like I have your support and the support the downtown merchants and we have been able to do some really cool things.”