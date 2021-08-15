The Rome Public Works Committee is seeking options for improving the sidewalks along Shorter Avenue.
"When I'm walking down Shorter Avenue I don't feel safe," said City Commissioner Bonny Askew.
City Commissioner Mark Cochran, who chairs the board's committee, said the narrow sidewalks are right on the road and are a public safety nightmare. They've asked the Georgia Department of Transportation to consider upgrading them when it repaves the busy highway.
That project is likely two to three years away -- but GDOT representative Grant Waldrop said there's an issue of space.
"We're pretty much using up all of the right of way that is out there," he said.
The committee also discussed the development of a plan to resurface all 240 miles of streets within the city that are not part of state routes.
Public Works Director Chris Jenkins estimated the cost of doing that at $150,000 a mile on the high end. That would put the project at close to $36 million, which would not include milling up the existing pavement.
Currently, the city tries to repave about five miles a year. Cochran asked if floating a bond to pay for it all at once would be possible.
"It would be a hefty payment plan," said City Manager Sammy Rich. "If we could tap into some of the American Rescue Plan infrastructure dollars, that would help."
Finance Director Toni Rhinehart explained that Rome could use the ARP funds in some areas of the city, but not citywide.
The committee also got a look at the bids opened Wednesday from firms vying for the engineering/design contract on the River District Streetscape plan.
City Engineer Aaron Carroll said five proposals were received, ranging from a low bid of $76,000 to a high of $397,500. Rome Purchasing Director Becky Smyth is working with Carroll and other city officials to compare the work covered by each bid.
Also, Rome Transit Department Assistant Director Courtnay Griffin updated the committee on the sale of buses the department formerly used to transport city school students. The school system now has its own fleet.
Eleven of the buses have been put up for auction on the GovDeals.com website. The auction is slated to run through Aug. 25.