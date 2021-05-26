Plans for traffic flow changes on the Fifth Avenue Bridge to facilitate a streetscape project in the city’s River District were approved Wednesday by the Rome Redevelopment Committee.
Floyd County owns the bridge and the drawings will be presented at a Joint Services Committee meeting on Tuesday. Members of that committee are the city and county managers, the mayor and county commission chair and the vice chairs of each board.
The design for traffic on the bridge was developed by City Commissioner Mark Cochran, who is an architect by trade.
The Cochran plan reduces thru traffic to two lanes with a planted median. It does allow for a designated right turn lane into the courthouse parking lot for traffic coming toward Broad Street.
Cochran’s plan does not include parking on the bridge, which had been proposed by GMC consultants who provided the city a starting point for the streetscape design along North Fifth Avenue and West Third Street.
Some community leaders have suggested the Fifth Avenue corridor will see a lot more traffic when either of those projects start.
However, City Commissioner Wendy Davis — who chairs the Redevelopment Committee — explained that the streetscape design for Fifth Avenue north of the bridge only envisions two lanes of traffic, regardless of how many lanes are on the bridge.
Davis has been seeking ways to get construction of the River District streetscape project started sooner rather than later.
She said she does not want to wait until after the Georgia Department of Transportation completes two major projects in the area because construction has not yet been scheduled. GDOT is working on the widening of Second Avenue and the Turner McCall Bridge over the Etowah River.
Also on Wednesday, City Manager Sammy Rich told the committee he has had no contact with Jigar Patel since last month. Patel has requested a Tax Allocation District financial package for his proposed fast food/convenience store/adult beverage shop on Braves Boulevard.
The committee deferred action until Floyd County commissioners have had a chance to look at that project since the county is also being asked to participate in the TAD as well.