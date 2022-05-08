Rome City Commissioners are set to revisit on Monday a request to rezone the 132.5-acre former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property on Division Street from Office Institutional to Heavy Industrial.
The request by the Rome-Floyd Development Authority was tabled during the April 25 meeting after contention during the vote.
The authority purchased the site from the state, using $2.25 million in funds approved by voters in the 2013 and 2017 SPLOST packages.
During the April 25 meeting, RFCDA President Missy Kendrick said the plan is for industrial development that would place approximately 500 jobs at the site overall. The hospital previously employed approximately 1,000 people, Kendrick said.
During the meeting, Summerville Park residents voiced a number of concerns. Commissioner Bill Collins, a resident of Summerville Park, added his concern about what effect any Heavy Industrial activity would have on the neighborhood.
The caucus presentation at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall will be from Renee Poplin, executive director of the Free Clinic of Rome.
During the formal meeting at 6:30 p.m., City Manager Sammy Rich is scheduled to make the State of the City presentation to commissioners. Under first reading are several rezoning measures, including a plan to convert the OYO Hotel on Avenue A into one-bedroom apartments.