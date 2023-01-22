The Rome City Commission is expected to decide Monday on a proposal to build more than 400 apartments off the North Broad Extension.
The apartment complex on 32 acres next to North Pointe subdivision is among the four development projects scheduled for public hearings when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
KC Homes needs Multi-Family Residential zoning for its 445 apartments. The tract was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses, and the Rome Floyd Planning Commission has recommended the board deny another change.
The planning commission recommended approval of the other projects.
Daniel Wade is seeking special use permits to build duplexes at 115 and 117 E. Main St. The tracts run between East Main and Jervis streets.
Rene Fountain plans to demolish the vacant North Broad Youth Center building, 1148 N. Broad St., and replace it with 36 to 48 rental townhomes. Some planning commission members voiced concern about the layout, which has the homes facing inward, but backed the rezoning unanimously anyway.
Also, Urban Mixed Use zoning is sought for the 4,000-square-foot brick office building at 303 E. First St. Plans are to renovate it into four studio apartments — three bedrooms, two baths each — that could be leased for use as residences or offices.
The commission also is expected to adopt an ordinance that would allow bars in the city for the first time in modern history.
Currently, there is a food-to-drink sales ratio at places that serve liquor. That's eliminated under the new ordinance, with some restrictions.
The establishments would have to be small -- no more than 1,800 square feet, or 2,200 square feet with outside service. Additionally, they can only serve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; can't charge an admission fee; and any entertainment must be preapproved by the Alcohol Control Commission.
Several other hearings open to public comment also are scheduled before the board takes action.
They're essentially annual housekeeping items: Exempting the city manager's vehicle from carrying a City of Rome decal, re-adopting all the zoning changes made in 2022 in a blanket motion, and updating the joint 5-year work plan.