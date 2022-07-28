During a retreat on Thursday, city commissioners discussed the potential of hiring an arbiter to determine the split of sales tax funds between Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring over the next 10 years.
A presentation concerning changes in the works to parts of East Rome, including John Graham Homes and Banty Jones Park, segued into a discussion concerning the joint city-county parks and recreation agreement.
Community Development Director Bekki Fox discussed neighborhood plans as well as the potential of installing what she described as a “spray ground” — a playground area that includes water sprayers. Fox said she expects that county residents from Silver Creek and Lindale, who commute to town on Maple Avenue, would utilize the facility.
“I don’t think this is going to be a park for just East Rome residents,” Fox told commissioners. “It’s not just a park for public housing residents.”
However, the county has taken a stance against funding the park and amenities with the idea that it would only serve city residents, said City Commissioner Bill Collins.
The city and county, alongside Cave Spring, are currently negotiating the distribution of local sales taxes over the next decade. Those negotiations concern many of the joint services provided by the city and county. On top of that the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is also developing its 10-year plan.
“We’re under a deadline with the (sales tax) agreement if we’re talking about pulling out of parks and recreation,” City Commissioner Jamie Doss said. He later followed up saying “we need to try and work this out.”
City Manager Sammy Rich said, looking at recent sales tax negotiations, and the inability to reach a consensus — that the city and county may be headed toward hiring an arbitrator.
The city has the data to back up their desire for a larger slice of the sales tax pie, City Commissioner Mark Cochran said. Rich agreed saying the city is in a good position to request more funds.
At risk could be a reduction of services from the county for an amount of funds that don’t equate, said City Commissioner Craig McDaniel.
“We’re not asking for more than our fair share,” Cochran said.
Elections discussion
Commissioners also discussed the costly potential of taking over its own elections.
Overall the all-in initial cost for the city to run its own elections is comes in at $432,899, Assistant City Manager Meredith Ulmer said. Annually the city will also have to pay $30,702 annually for licensing fees and a server cost of $5,500 to store poll results.
The Floyd County government, who currently runs all election processes in Rome and Floyd County, charges the city $47,187 per election, Ulmer said. If the city commission decides to pursue the idea of running its own elections the annual cost, conservatively, would run $77,899, Ulmer said.
Another cost, not included in that estimate, is legal costs from those contesting results or Freedom of Information Act requests as a result of an election.
“You’re going to see legal expenses,” City Attorney Andy Davis said, and estimated those costs, if like those seen by the county, could exceed the six-figure range.
Davis recommended that commissioners keep elections as they are, saying the county has to carry the burden of legal challenges.
The measure came to a head after city commissioners expressed dissatisfaction of how a former elections board was dissolved in 2021, then a new one reinstated by the state legislature. Several commissioners expressed the perspective that the county requested changes after pressure from conspiracy theorists after the 2020 presidential election.
As part of that pressure, elections workers and commissioners reported receiving threatening messages from supporters of former President Trump who believed the election had been stolen.
“You’ve got a lot of lives on the line,” Collins said. “It was outrageous.”
Doss said the issue of importance should be whether or not the commissioners trust the process.
“If you question the integrity of the process, I can see taking some action,” Doss said. “I don’t question the integrity.”
No action was taken during the retreat on the proposal. There were a number of questions that remained unanswered, including potential changes to city departments, like the city clerk’s office, if the city decided to take on the task.
“Maybe we give them one more election cycle,” Cochran said.
Hotel/apartment conversions
Commissioners took action on a tabled request to rezone a former hotel on Chateau Drive. The plan is to convert the former Comfort Inn at 23 Chateau Drive to apartments. During their Monday meeting, city commissioners tabled the request to rezone the project.
While the commission has already approved several such projects in the past there was concern with a proliferation of the projects going forward. Some of those concerns included whether or not the owner of the apartments could then be reverted back into hotel rooms after conversion or whether or not the city would lose tourism revenue if more hotels were converted to apartments.
“We’ve been wrestling with that,” Rich said.
He proposed that the commission send the request back to the planning department and allow it to be reconsidered under a multi-family residential designation. Rich said that zoning designation will allow protections for the city.
Other concerns included that the city may lose revenue from hotel/motel taxes if more hotels converted to apartments. The commission voted to take up the issue and then to send it back to the planning commission.