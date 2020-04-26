Contracts pertaining to Floyd County’s landfills make up a large part of the Rome City Commission’s agenda for its regular meeting Monday.
The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be web-based with commissioners and staff connected through Zoom web conferencing. It will be live streamed on Facebook Live through the city’s Facebook page, @CityofRomeGA.
There will be no caucus prior to the meeting.
The joint city-county Solid Waste Committee is recommending the approval of two contracts with Golder Associates Inc., for the continuation of monitoring the groundwater at both the Berry Hill Landfill and the Walker Mountain Landfill, sites one and two, for 2020.
Proposals for the two contracts state that the consulting firm has been providing the services for the city and county for almost 20 years. The cost is $29,792 for Berry Hill and $60,050 for Walker Mountain.
The commission is also scheduled to vote on the project change order with T&K Construction to close the construction and demolition landfill at Walker Mountain Site 2, as well as the contract with Atlantic Coast Consultants,Inc., to prepare all documentation and permits with the EPD to complete the closure of the site.
All four items will also be presented to the county commission at its regular meeting on Tuesday for full approval.